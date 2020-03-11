Officer shot and killed in Hot Springs, police say

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Police say an officer was shot and killed in the line of duty while conducting a traffic stop in Hot Springs Tuesday night.

According to the Hot Springs Police Department, Officer Brent Scrimshire was shot and killed in an exchange of gunfire during a traffic stop on Kenwood St. around 6:30 p.m.

A suspect was also shot in the encounter and taken to a local hospital. Police are not releasing information about the suspect or his condition.

Hot Springs PD Public Information Officer Cpl. Joe Williams said late Tuesday night that “the investigation has been turned over to Arkansas State Police in the interest of transparency.”

Williams said Officer Scrimshire had been with the department for about six years.

Police are asking for thoughts and prayers for the department and Officer Scrimshire’s family.

“I just really ask that everybody keep his family in your prayers. This is going to be a very trying time for everybody,” Williams said.