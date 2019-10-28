Officer who fatally shot woman at Bossier City hotel identified

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The officer involved in the fatal shooting of a woman at a Bossier City hotel last week has been identified.

Patrick Edmonds, Jr. has been placed on administrative leave pending investigations by the Internal Affairs Division and Criminal Investigation Division.

The shooting happened around 6 a.m. Friday when Edmonds responded to a disorderly person call at the La Quinta Inn the 300 block of Preston Blvd.

Shortly after Edmonds arrived he encountered 45-year-old Shannon Rupert, of Shreveport, waving around a pair of scissors while on a phone in the lobby of the hotel.

Bossier City police say Edmonds gave multiple verbal commands to Rupert to put down the weapon.

Police say Rupert then aggressively approached Edmonds with the scissors in hand.

Edmonds then fired two rounds from his issued handgun striking Rupert in the upper body.

Rupert was taken to LSU Oschner where she was pronounced dead.

Further details will be released once the investigations along with a review by the Bossier Parish District Attorney’s Office are completed.

