Officer who fired multiple shots at suspect identified

A Shreveport Police officer who was placed on leave after firing shots at a suspect following a car chase has been identified.

Officer Daniel Stoll, who was hired by SPD in Aug. 2017, was placed on paid departmental leave pursuant to Shreveport Police policy.

On Wednesday 20-year-old Stephon Perkins, 20, was charged with attempted first degree after he attempted to run over Stoll with his vehicle.

Stoll fired multiple shots towards Perkins who then crashed his vehicle into the officers patrol car.

The incident remains under investigation by the Bossier City Police Department.

