Officials: Louisiana student wields stapler mistaken for gun

Staplers on display for sale at Staples store in Menlo Park, Calif., Monday, Nov. 26, 2007. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)

RESERVE, La. (AP) — Officials for a Louisiana public school district say a high school was placed on lockdown after a student brandished a stapler mistaken for a gun.

St. John the Baptist Parish Public Schools posted on Facebook that East St. John High had been placed on lockdown Monday morning when a student reported a classmate had a weapon.

The parish sheriff’s office searched the campus and found the student who they say had an opened stapler wrapped in a bandanna, not a gun. The lockdown was lifted.

News outlets report the student was arrested and booked into the parish jail on charges of terrorizing.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.