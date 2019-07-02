Oklahoma man faces charges after malnourished birds found at his home

(KFOR/NBC NEWS) — An Oklahoma man could be facing animal cruelty charges after a large group of malnourished parrots was seized from his home.

Neighbors say about 15 parrots have been kept in their neighbor’s garage for years, until now.

“My friends would be like, what’s that chirping noise? And I’d be like oh, it’s the birds across the street,” said Macie Nantze, who lives across the street.

The birds were found living in filthy conditions after neighbors reported the homeowner for a foul smell.

“They were malnourished and obviously had not received the proper treatment that they should be receiving,”said Master Sgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Neighbors said the noise and the unpleasant odor has been a nuisance for years.

“You got the smell. And you’re out here working in the yard and people are stopping by wanting to know, you know what’s the noise,” Elizabeth Vargas, who lives next door, said.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2Yq9jMx

Copyright 2019 NBC News Channel. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.