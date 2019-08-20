Oklahoma offering new digital driver’s license program

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KFOR/NBC NEWS) — Oklahoma is the first state in the country doing a public roll-out of a digital drivers license.

Dubbed mobile ID, the app would replace the traditional plastic card, enabling people to pull out their phone instead of the physical license when buying alcohol or getting pulled over by police.

The company testing mobile ID in Oklahoma says it believes it will actually be more secure than a physical license.

“we’re taking all this data and checking it real-time against the system of record. When I show you a physical license, you might be able to see that it s still active, but you don t know if any information on that has changed.”

Idemia makes hard-copy i-d’s for Oklahoma and 34 other states, and for decades these plastic cards have been our sole form of i-d, but now it can be as simple as pulling out your smartphone.

When signing up through the app you take a picture of your license, front and back, to make the digital copy.

“we’re going to verify all the security features that are embedded into that physical license, and then we are going to have the citizen take a selfie of themselves.”

DPS will use that selfie and information on your license to validate your i-d on your phone and only your phone.

Your picture on the license will actually move, and there’s a digital watermark on the mobile i-d to make sure it’s legit.

And just in case you’re worried about if your phone is lost or stolen…

“We can match you back to the system of record and re-provision you to another device. And revoke the credential that exists on the other device you lost.”

With the beta program underway, Ideamia says everyone has a lot to learn before the public roll-out in October.

‘we’re also in the process of educating local law enforcement, and meeting with different business owners, to educate them on how to accept it and work with them to get their requirements before the public launch in October.’

Right now, the app and service are free for one year, then it will cost less than five bucks annually.

