Old Navy launches ‘Size YES’ concept store in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A local clothing store is taking steps to make sure everyone has great style in their size that is easily accessible.

Old Navy announced Thursday that it’s transforming 30 stores in the U.S. into “Size YES” concept stores, including the Youree Dr. location.

As part of the company’s commitment to offering inclusive sizing and the best shopping experience for all its customers.

The stores in this test feature inclusive mannequins and displays and will offer every Women’s style, in every size (00-28, XS-4X), all at the same price, for the first time ever.

You can visit one of the concept stores from now through Nov. 16.