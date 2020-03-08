One dead, 18 wounded in Cleveland motorcycle clubs’ dust-up at party

CLEVELAND, Ohio (NBC News) – Cleveland Police are investigating a shooting in Cleveland that left one person dead and 18 others wounded late Saturday night.

Officers say they were called to the scene of a party at 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

When they arrived, police found one person dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators say numerous motorcycle clubs were at the party when a fight broke out. Several people were asked to leave, but returned firing shots.

Eighteen people – men and women – were shot, with injuries ranging from minor to serious.

The shooting is under investigation.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.