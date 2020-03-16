One dead in overnight house fire

Breaking News
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — One person is dead following an overnight house fire in Shreveport’s Lakeshore neighborhood.

Shreveport fire crews responded to reports of a house fire on the 2600 block of Lakeshore Dr. around 3:00 a.m. Monday.

Information is limited at this time, but Shreveport Fire Department tells NBC 6 that after crews were able to get the blaze under control, a body was found inside the residence.

The identity of the person, and the cause of the fire, are still under investigation.

