One dead, one injured in Natchitoches fire

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — One person was killed and another was injured after fire ripped through a trailer Wednesday night in Natchitoches.

The blaze broke out around 8 p.m. in the 100 block of Dogwood Court.

According to State Fire Marshal deputies, an elderly man and his son were inside the trailer at the time of the fire.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

