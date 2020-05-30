One dies, four hospitalized in overnight Natchitoches Parish crash

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A 23-year-old woman was killed early this morning after the car SUV she was riding crashed on Interstate-49 in Natchitoches Parish.

Kadredra Carpenter of Natchitoches, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was riding in a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by 22-year-old Eric Hudson of Natchitoches, when it overturned.

Louisiana State Police Troop E troopers responded to the fatal crash just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday on I-49, near mile marker 146.

The preliminary investigation revealed Hudson was driving the Tahoe south on I-49 when, for reasons still under investigation, the Tahoe left the highway and entered a ditch.

Hudson overcorrected his steering, causing the Tahoe to rollover. During the rollover, Carpenter was ejected from the vehicle and sustained fatal injuries.

Hudson and three other passengers in the vehicle, all of whom were unrestrained, suffered moderate injuries in the crash and were taken to local hospitals.

A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.