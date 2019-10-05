One dies, one airlifted in late night north Caddo collision

CADDDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a head-on collision that resulted in a fatality late Friday on Louisiana Highway 1 in north Caddo Parish, according to Sheriff Steve Prator.

The call was initiated at 11 p.m. when deputies attempted to stop the driver of a Nissan van for traffic violations and possible impairment.

The van was headed northbound on Hwy. 1 near Hwy. 538 traveling approximately 10 miles per hour. The driver refused to stop for deputies.

When the driver approached the four-way split in the highway, he traveled into the southbound lane while heading north and increased his speed to approximately 60 miles per hour. Soon after, the driver struck a southbound Chevy Malibu head-on.

The driver of the van died at the scene.

The female driver of the Malibu was trapped inside her vehicle. Fire District #1 personnel used the Jaws of Life to extricate her from the car.

She was airlifted by Life Air to Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport for treatment of her injuries.

The crash remains under investigation; names of those involved have not been released.

