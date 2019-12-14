One dies, one behind bars following late-Friday night crash

SHREVEPORT. La. (KTAL/KMSS) – a 26-year-old Shreveport man has been arrested in a late-Friday night crash that took the life of a female victim.

Jeremy Prentiss was booked into the Shreveport City Jail just after 1:30 a.m. today.

Just after 11 p.m. Friday, Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to the intersection of E.70th Street at Gilbert Drive relative to a major accident.

On officer’s arrival, it was learned an adult female motorist was deceased on scene after her vehicle was rear-ended at a high rate of speed by a Chevrolet Camaro.

Based on preliminary findings, along with on scene evidence, it is believed the victim was stopped at the red light on E.70th Street at Gilbert Drive facing eastbound, when an eastbound heading, 2013 Chevrolet Camaro plowed into the back of the victims Ford Explorer, causing the Explorer to subsequently strike a passenger bus.

Authorities detained Prentiss, the driver of the Camaro, at the scene of the crash and transported him to the Shreveport Police Department’s Field Support Bureau for sobriety testing.

No other injuries were reported at the scene. Following additional testing, Prentiss was arrested and charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated and vehicular homicide. The identity of the victim will be released by officials with the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office.

Prentiss remains in the Shreveport City Jail.

