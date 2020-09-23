One killed, one injured in Wednesday morning crash in south Caddo Parish

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man has died and a woman is recovering from injuries following a head-on collision in south Caddo Parish Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. in the 9500 block of Louisiana Highway 1, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Cpl. Timothy Johns said witnesses reported a male driving a Honda Civic southbound crossed the center line and struck a Mercedes headed northbound on Highway 1.

The Shreveport Fire Department took the driver of the Honda to Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport, where he later died.

The female driver of the Mercedes was taken to Willis-Knighton Pierremont by Caddo Fire District #5 non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released the name of either driver.

