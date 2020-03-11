One person critically injured in Shreveport house fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A person is fighting for their life after a house fire in Shreveport’s Hyde Park neighborhood.

The blaze started shortly before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Woodmont Place.

When crews arrived heavy flames were coming from the house.

According to the Shreveport Fire Department, firefighters found a person inside the home, brought them outside and administered CPR.

The person was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There was also a water main break on the street at the time of the fire but it did not cause any problems for crews battling the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

