Over 400 volunteers to lend a hand to Feed my Starving children

TEXARKANA, Texas – Over 400 volunteers will descend on the Texarkana Texas Convention Center over the weekend to help pack meals to benefit Feed my Starving Children, funded by Tacos4Life’s Meal4Meal program.

Volunteers from the area will pack meals beginning at 9:00 a.m. Saturday morning, and finish up by 4:30 p.m. Over 100,000 meals will be packed to be distributed.

If you would like more information or want to volunteer contact Jennifer Montoya at the Texarkana Convention Center 903-255-4647.

