Over 500 teeth removed from 7-year-old’s jaw

In India, a little boy had to have 526 teeth taken out of his mouth!

In the video above, you’ll see in the bottom, left part of your screen – tiny white dots in P. Ravindran’s jaw.

That’s where all the teeth were.

The 7-year-old’s jaw had been sore and swollen, so doctors took some x-rays and CT scans and that’s when they found all the teeth.

They were in a bag-like tissue and it took doctors nearly two hours to take it out, then another 5 hours to take all the teeth out.

The teeth were as small as .1 millimeter, up to about a half of an inch.

But even the smallest piece had a crown, root, and enamel.

Doctors are a bit stumped how something like this could happen, but their guess is either genetic or environmental.

The little boy is doing just fine.

