Overnight crash between Kia and 18-wheeler claims one life, injures another

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A 22-year-old Shreveport woman is dead and a man is in the hospital recovering from his injuries after an early-morning crash near the Shreveport Police Station.

Catrice Stennis of the 2100 block of Grimmett Drive, was pronounced dead at the scene, following a crash between the Kia sedan she was driving and tractor-trailer. Her passenger, who has not been identified, was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital, where he is expected to recover.

Just before 3 a.m. Saturday, Shreveport Police responded to reports of a major crash in the intersection of Murphy Street and Pete Harris Drive.

Arriving officers found the Kia and a tractor-trailer in the intersection.

Crash Investigators responded to the scene and from roadway evidence and witness statements taken at the scene, concluded that Stennis ran a red light at the intersection as she travelled northbound Pete Harris Drive.

The tractor-trailer was travelling eastbound on Murphy Street and struck the car.

Although investigators did not suspect impairment of the driver of the tractor-trailer, he voluntarily submitted to toxicology testing. The toxicology reports are pending.

Detectives cite disregard for traffic signals and possible impairment of Stennis as contributors to the crash.

