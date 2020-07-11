Overnight fire damages newly-opened southwest Shreveport restaurant

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport firefighter was injured battling an early-Saturday-morning fire in a southeast Shreveport fast-food restaurant that opened less than a week ago.

At 3:34 a.m. Saturday, Shreveport fire communications received reports of a fire at Captain D’s Restaurant in the 7700 block of Youree Drive, Shreveport’s first Captain D’s franchise.

When they arrived at the scene just four minutes later, firefighters from Station 3 reported smoke and flames coming from the restaurant’s kitchen.

After gaining entry into the building, fire fighters were able to extinguish the fire and bring it under control in 25 minutes.

Shreveport Fire Department dispatched 11 fire units and 30 firefighters to the scene.

This fire remains under investigation.

