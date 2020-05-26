Overnight shooting leaves 10-month-old in the hospital

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police are investigating an overnight shooting that took place on Westover Road and was called in around 11:30 p.m. Monday.

When authorities arrived they found a ten-month-old baby with a gunshot wound to the upper body. The child was discovered still awake and crying.

SPD says both parents and the baby were inside the home when the shots were fired. Neither parent was injured.

The ten-month-old was taken to Ochsner LSU Health with life-threatening injuries.

There are currently no suspects in this shooting. If you have any information please call Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.

