Overton Brooks lays out guidelines moving forward

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Overton Brooks VA Medical Center is out with guidelines they’ll be using going forward.

In a release, the medical center says its focus is ‘Zero Harm‘.

The medical center will begin expanding its operations, with an initial goal to care for patients that have the greatest clinical need.

Here’s an outline of what planned:

Universal masking is required. Please bring your own mask to the facility. If you do not have a mask one will be issued to you. We are working to provide each Veteran with a washable, reusable cloth mask that will be required at your next visit.

The Shreveport VA is currently performing surgical, medical, and dental procedures that are urgent or emergent. These procedures require strict testing processes of patients to identify anyone positive for COVID-19.

Patients undergoing medical procedures will be tested for COVID-19 prior to surgery. Patients who are admitted to residential units (i.e. inpatient Mental Health programs) will also be tested prior to admission.

Additional urgent appointments are starting for Specialty Care and Surgical Specialties. In order to maintain a safe number of people in the hospital, the number of appointments is closely monitored.

The Primary Care teams at your Veterans Clinics are seeing additional urgent appointments but continue to offer visits for routine care via virtual modalities, such as telephone and video visits. Shreveport Primary Care plans to resume additional urgent appointments similarly as we continue to reopen safely; virtual care is always a great option. As always, if you need to discuss an issue with your Primary Care team, please call them or send a Secure Message.

We will also focus on rescheduling Veteran appointments that were previously scheduled before the pandemic. The Shreveport VA follows guidance from the Veterans Health Administration, and all VA hospitals nationwide will adopt operational policies which are currently under national review. Our physicians and scheduling staff will work to bring back our Veterans and reschedule those who had appointments cancelled. The pandemic requires strict guidance to safety protocols, for the health and safety of our patients and staff. Veterans who are determined to be most critical will naturally have their appointments scheduled first.

Community Care is also available, when necessary; Please remember our community partners experienced similar rescheduling requirements as the pandemic expanded throughout the ArkLATex area and the nation.

Our supplies are adequate to provide safe care. We continually evaluate PPE levels and request necessary supplies to maintain adequate on-hand materials. As we expand our services, we will carefully monitor supplies.

Currently all waiting rooms have been modified to allow for social distancing where possible. This will limit the number of allowed Veterans so that appropriate distance between chairs is followed. We will not allow Veterans into the building until 30 minutes before your appointment.

Exam rooms and waiting areas are sterilized and cleaned regularly.

The procedures mentioned above affect all hospital services, including Primary Care, Mental Health Care, and Specialty Care.

Our volunteers will return in phases. A limited number of volunteers will be allowed, as each volunteer receives face-to-face instruction regarding distancing in the facility, wearing masks, and adjusting to the different internal hospital environment.

Patients can contact the VA at (318) 990-5000 if they have any questions or medical concerns.

