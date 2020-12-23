Overton Brooks VA Medical Center administering vaccinations to frontline workers

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A local veterans hospital began administering the Moderna vaccine today to its frontline personnel.

Overton Brooks is one of 113 VA medical centers across the country receiving the first limited supply of the vaccination.

40 doses were administered on Tuesday and a total of 1,200 doses were delivered to the medical facility.

Dr. Alan Sorkey was the first person to receive the vaccination at Overton Brooks.

“This adds a layer of protection that I am very much looking forward to because no matter how careful you are, obviously this virus is terribly good at its job of infecting us.”



The vaccine is being offered to healthcare personnel first. VA Care teams will reach out to eligible veterans to schedule vaccinations.