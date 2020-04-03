Panola County reports first COVID-19 death

CARTHAGE, Texas (KETK) – Panola County, Texas has confirmed its first death from the coronavirus.
The COVID-19 death in Panola County was reported Friday on the Texas Health and Human Services website. Panola County also has four COVID-19 cases.
Nacogdoches and San Augustine Counties also confirmed their first coronavirus deaths on Friday.
East Texas now has jumped to 7 deaths from the coronavirus and there are still 156 cases.
Here is the most updated tally from KETK News as of this writing:
- Smith County – 53, 1 death
- Bowie County –14, 1 death
- Nacogdoches County – 11, 1 death
- Harrison County – 5, 1 death
- Panola County – 4, 1 death
- San Augustine County – 3, 1 death
- Van Zandt County – 3, 1 death
- Gregg County – 13
- Angelina County – 8
- Rusk County – 7
- Polk County – 7
- Cherokee County – 6
- Cass County – 4
- Shelby County – 4
- Hopkins County – 3
- Upshur County – 3
- Camp County – 1
- Franklin County – 1
- Henderson County – 1
- Morris County – 1
- Wood County – 1
- Anderson – 1
- Titus – 1
- Trinity County – 1