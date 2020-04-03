Panola County reports first COVID-19 death

CARTHAGE, Texas (KETK) – Panola County, Texas has confirmed its first death from the coronavirus.

The COVID-19 death in Panola County was reported Friday on the Texas Health and Human Services website. Panola County also has four COVID-19 cases.

Nacogdoches and San Augustine Counties also confirmed their first coronavirus deaths on Friday.

East Texas now has jumped to 7 deaths from the coronavirus and there are still 156 cases.

Here is the most updated tally from KETK News as of this writing: