580 COVID-19 cases confirmed in NWLA as total tops 10K statewide
Gov. Edwards COVID-19 daily briefing Caddo Parish COVID-19 briefing
The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak

Panola County reports first COVID-19 death

by: Patrick Cunningham

CARTHAGE, Texas (KETK) – Panola County, Texas has confirmed its first death from the coronavirus.

The COVID-19 death in Panola County was reported Friday on the Texas Health and Human Services website. Panola County also has four COVID-19 cases.

Nacogdoches and San Augustine Counties also confirmed their first coronavirus deaths on Friday.

East Texas now has jumped to 7 deaths from the coronavirus and there are still 156 cases.

Here is the most updated tally from KETK News as of this writing:

  • Smith County – 53, 1 death
  • Bowie County –14, 1 death
  • Nacogdoches County – 11, 1 death
  • Harrison County – 5, 1 death
  • Panola County – 4, 1 death
  • San Augustine County – 3, 1 death
  • Van Zandt County – 3, 1 death
  • Gregg County – 13
  • Angelina County – 8
  • Rusk County – 7
  • Polk County – 7
  • Cherokee County – 6
  • Cass County – 4
  • Shelby County – 4
  • Hopkins County – 3
  • Upshur County – 3
  • Camp County – 1
  • Franklin County – 1
  • Henderson County – 1
  • Morris County – 1
  • Wood County – 1
  • Anderson – 1
  • Titus – 1
  • Trinity County – 1

