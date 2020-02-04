‘Pardi Gras’ is back for the 3rd year in the ArkLaTex

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The “Pardi” is coming back to Mardi Gras!!!

Organizers say you can look forward to a wonderful venue with a multitude of diverse entertainment, including the greatest disco band in the world, Le Freak!!

The Groovy Disco Funk party will be held at The Horseshoe Riverdome located inside the Horseshoe Casino and Hotel – Bossier City, Louisiana on February 7, 2020.



The event will start at 7:00 p.m. and last until 11:30 p.m.

Although this party is about having fun, it is also about giving back to the community.

Pardi Gras is a fundraiser and ALL of the proceeds from the event will be divided equally and donated to the following local non-profits: Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana, Louisiana Association for the Blind, and the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana

Tickets are $55 in advance. A select number of VIP passes are also available for an additional $25 when you purchase your tickets.

A diverse selection of food and dessert will be provided along with multiple cash bars!

Visit https://www.pardigrasbal.com/ for ticket information and more.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.