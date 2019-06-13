Parents will be charged if juvenile kids consistently disobey curfew laws

Church Point Police are reminding parents of curfew for minors.

As News Ten Sylvia Masters reports, the parents will also be charged if their child is a repeat offender.

“With summer here, many kids are excited to be out of school, but with that, comes responsibility. That’s why Church Point Police are cracking down on curfew for those under the age of 17.”

Anyone under the age of 17 is not allowed on the streets between the hours of 10 p-m to 6 a-m Sunday through Thursday and between the hours of 11 p-m to 6 a-m on Friday and Saturday.

“If it’s the second and repeat time that your child consistently gets out, or runs the roads or whatever, then we not only charge the juvenile, and send that to juvenile court but we also charge the parent through our magistrate court with child in need of supervision.

Chief Thibodeaux wants to remind parents that they are responsible for their children at all times.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now