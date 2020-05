SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Free financial counseling will be available in Shreveport.

Monday afternoon, the City of Shreveport announced the launch of the Shreveport Financial Empowerment Center.

The Cities for Financial Empowerment fund works with 80 mayors across the country to help people build financial stability.

Regardless of income financial counseling will be made available to you.

This is a partnership with the United Way of Northwest Louisiana and JP Morgan Chase.