BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) –Paws in the Park organizers held a fundraiser last night at Flying Heart Brewery in Bossier. It was called Yappy Hour and everyone’s four-legged friends were invited.

Tonight’s event was to raise money for the upcoming community event Paws in the Park 2020 which will be held on October 24, 2020

Organizers are still looking for business sponsors and vendors, if your interested email them at pawsintheparknwla@gmail.com or for more information click HERE.