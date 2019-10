MANSFIELD, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle last night in DeSoto Parish.

The accident happened around 8:30 p.m. Monday on Jenkins St. in Mansfield.

According to MPD Chief Annette Blue the victim was pronounced deceased by the DeSoto Parish Coroner’s Office.

The victim’s name is being withheld at this time.

The crash is being investigated by Mansfield Police, DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana State Police.