Pedestrian killed by train named by coroner

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A teen killed by a train in south-central Shreveport July 11 has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office.

Jeremy Williams, 17, of the 7100 block of Jewella Avenue, was walking with a friend on the Union Pacific Railroad tracks north of the 500 block of Janet Lane at Coyth Lane when he was struck around 3 p.m.

The tracks form the boundary between the Hyde Park and Cedar Grove neighborhoods.

Williams was identified by the friend he was with, and Shreveport Police also fingerprinted the decedent.

An autopsy has been ordered at Ochsner LSU Health hospital.

Media seeking further information on this incident should contact the Shreveport Police Department.

