SPD investigate Sunday morning pedestrian death on I-20 near Fairfield Avenue

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating the death of a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle while walking on Interstate 20 near the Fairfield Avenue exit.

Just before 7 a.m. Sunday, police responded to reports of a major accident on I-20 near Fairfield Avenue. When they arrived, they found Terry Wayne Davis, 57, of Shreveport, deceased on the side of the roadway. He had multiple injuries officers, which officers believed to be consistent with being struck by a motor vehicle.

Crash investigators responded to the scene and were able to make contact with 53-year-old Rosalez Anastacio, the driver of the vehicle suspected in the crash.

Anastacio explained to police that he thought he hit something along the interstate just before 7 a.m. and stopped to investigate but did not see anything on the roadway.

When Anastacio arrived at work, however, he noticed damage to his vehicle and contacted Shreveport Police immediately. Anastacio was transported to the Shreveport Police Complex where he submitted to chemical testing.

Investigators do not suspect impairment, and no arrests are anticipated.

