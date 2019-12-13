Pedestrian struck and killed on North Market identified

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A pedestrian that was struck and killed in Shreveport early Friday morning has been identified.

The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 71-year-old Eddie Lee, of Shreveport.

Lee was hit by a vehicle shortly after 6 a.m. in the 1900 block of North Market St.

Lee was rushed to Ochsner LSU Health hospital where he was pronounced deceased at 6:45 a.m. He was positively identified through fingerprint comparison.

An autopsy was ordered at Ochsner.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.