Pedestrian walking in middle of I-49 roadway in Miller County dies in crash

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – A early-evening crash in Miller County claimed the life of a pedestrian Saturday.

According to the Arkansas State Police, the victim was walking in the roadway of Interstate 49 when he was hit by an oncoming vehicle.

The driver of 2000 Dodge pickup was northbound north bound on I-49 at Mile Marker 39, just north of Texarkana at 6:45 p.m. Saturday.

It was dark, and the victim was wearing dark-colored clothing, but state police say when the driver saw him, he tried to veer away to avoid hitting the man, but was unable to do so.

The victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene by Miller County Coroner Dakota Bloyd.

State police are working to identify the victim in order to notify his next-of-kin.

