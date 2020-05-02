PEEPS SOUP AND A SMILE: Brookshire’s gives us the laugh we all need

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – What do you do when you get the Saturday Night Live treatment?

Well, if you’re Brookshire Grocery Company, you give it right back.

Last Saturday, SNL did a sketch about a grocery store that has run out of those items people want most (yeah, you’ve seen those shelves; we’ve all seen those shelves) but has a surplus of those items that absolutely nobody wants (we’ve seen those shelves, too).

“Bartenson’s Grocery Store,” run by Kathy and Suzanna-Anne-Helen (Kate McKinnon and Aidy Bryant), was featured in a commercial in which the “grocer women” lamented that some items – like chicken, milk, and brad – “have been flying off the shelves,” but made a truly impressive effort to interest people in items of which the store had “an absolute abundance.”

Like cauliflower pasta. And Mint Pringles.

And Peeps Soup.

The sketch was what we’ve come to expect from SNL – funny, and all too relevant. (To repeat, we have all seen those shelves.)

But this sketch caught quite a few people’s eyes for a reason that had nothing to do with comedy.

Does this look slightly familiar?

(Photo from Saturday Night Live, April 25, 2020)

How about now?

Who in East Texas (or Louisiana or Arkansas) doesn’t associate that little green leaf with the Brookshire Grocery Company?

Quite a few viewers took notice. And more than a few brought the sketch to BGC’s attention.

Well, clearly, it’s time to trot out the high-powered corporate lawyers and sue, right?

Wrong.

Instead, the folks at BGC corporate decided to have fun with the sketch. Even better, they let us all share in that fun by sharing it on Facebook.

That’s Chairman and CEO Brad Brookshire and Chief Operating Officer Trent Brookshire recreating McKinnon and Bryant’s awkward green-screen handshakes and hugs, as well as McKinnon’s blue turtleneck.













Brookshire’s also was quick to let us know that, unlike “Bartenson’s,” they don’t actually have Mint Pringles, Dasani Clorox wipes, Pepto Bismal Oreos and Peeps Soup on their store shelves (thank goodness), but do have other items available for substitution.

We’re used to SNL making us laugh (maybe not as often as some folks would like, but that’s a different story. And, certainly, given the tension we’re all living with in this age of COVID-19, we all need that laughter.

What’s surprising, and refreshing, is that a company like Brookshire’s, so well known and maybe just a little taken for granted, can make us laugh, too.

It’s nice to know that we really are all in this together.