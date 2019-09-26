‘Perfect Harmony’ and ‘Sunnyside’ premiere tonight on KTAL NBC 6

(NBC NEWS) — Two new comedies are premiering tonight on NBC.

Bradley Whitford plays a former professor who finds himself leading an offbeat church choir in NBC’s “Perfect Harmony.”

The show airs tonight at 8:30 EST, right after the season premiere of “Superstore.”

Kal Penn helps aspiring United States citizens in tonight’s other new comedy.

“Sunnyside” kicks off at 9:30 p.m. EST, right after “The Good Place.”

