Perkins: Economic impact due to coronavirus is dire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins says the economic impact due to the coronavirus outbreak is dire.

‘The economic impact has been bad throughout the community” said Mayor Perkins.

On Tuesday Perkins announced that he, senior staff, and department heads will take a 10 percent salary cut for the remainder of the fiscal year.

“We do not yet know the total fiscal impact, but initial estimates project a $25 million loss in General Fund revenues through the end of April. We also know that we will have to make difficult decisions” said Perkins.

Perkins says he knows cuts will be made, but no decision has been made on how the city will make up the revenue shortfall.

“We have to pay our bills” said Perkins.

Perkins said it’s possible the city could get a federal bailout, but right now that money isn’t allocated so they have to plan accordingly.

