Perkins: Water stays on for renters threatened with cutoff notices from landlords

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS – Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins has directed the Water and Sewerage Department to keep water flowing to rental properties threatened with water cutoff notices from landlords.

According to a press release issued Sunday evening, the City has received several calls about landlords shutting off water to tenants to reduce possible damage to pipes during this extreme winter weather.

“We are in a time of emergency where all citizens in habitable domains need to have running water. Now is not the time for landlords to place tenants at risk during this inclement weather warning,” Perkins said.

“We have spoken to the Public Health Department and they support the City’s efforts to restore water where landlords have stopped water service to tenants as an effort to preserve pipes.”

Some steps citizens can take to preserve pipes include allowing faucets to drip, opening cabinet doors in kitchens and bathrooms where pipes are located and wrapping exposed pipes and faucets outside with insulation.