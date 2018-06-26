Person killed in Airline Dr. crash identified

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Fatal crash image 05.31.16_1530028806123.PNG.jpg

Authorities have released the name of the person who died in Monday’s fatal accident on Airline Dr.

Bossier City Police said 73-year-old Kathryn Johnson, of Mooringsport, was killed in the crash.  

Shortly before 2 p.m. 53-year-old David Sigle, of Mooringsport, was driving a red Ford Focus northbound in the turning lane on Airline Dr towards I-220 westbound. 

According to witnesses, Sigle ran a red light and was struck by an oncoming white Lincoln Aviator that was southbound on Airline Dr. 

Johnson, who was the front seat passenger, died at the scene.

Sigle was cited for disregarding the traffic control signal.  No impairment is suspected in the crash. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss

Trending Stories