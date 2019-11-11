Person of interest in noose investigation not VA employee

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The person at the center of a noose investigation at the Overton Brooks VA Medical Center is not a VA employee.

On Monday the VA issued this statement:

“The individual in question was a resident physician from Louisiana State University. This person was not a VA employee or Veteran and is no longer welcome at Shreveport VAMC.“

Shannon Arledge

Public Affairs Officer

Overton Brooks VA Medical Center

A doll that appeared to be hanging from a noose with its feet bound together was recently discovered inside the facility.

According to the American Federation of Government Employees’ Union President Chandra Baker the doll was on display for about two weeks before being reported by an exterminator.

The VA has turned this matter over the department’s independent Inspector General for investigation.

