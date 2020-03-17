Pet Health: How the coronavirus can affect your pet

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Dr. Sierra Pollock, from University Veterinary Hospital in Shreveport, joined us this morning explaining how the coronavirus can affect your pet.

One of the biggest questions is if your pets can contract the COVID-19 coronavirus. Dr. Pollack says that is highly unlikely.

Dr. Pollack also says University Veterinary Hospital is remaining open for the foreseeable future during the COVID-19 outbreak.

All of those topics are covered in the interview above.

You can also find more info regarding the COVID-19 outbreak, and how it pertains to our animals, from University Veterinary Hospital here.

