Pet Health: Watch out for Skin Masses

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Pet health matters, which is why we are joined by a University Veterinary Hospital (UVH) vet bi-weekly to talk about important issues. This week, Dr. Amanda Beck discusses the importance of watching out for skin masses that may form on your pet.

Learn the warning signs and procedures offered for skin masses by watching the video above.

And, for more pet health tips, check out their full blog here: www.uvhvets.com/blog

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.