Pet presents: High tech gifts for your furry friends

(NBC NEWS) — Pet parents will spend a record amount on Christmas presents for their furry friends this year.

That number is inching higher thanks in part to more luxury and high-tech pet products.

Eighty percent will be getting gifts, according to pet care site Rover.com.

One popular high-end accessory is the Furbo, a two-way interactive camera that dispenses treats and can be controlled remotely by app.

Wickedbone is another smart toy controlled through an app, with auto-play and manual controls.

On the safety side, the Whistle 3 can keep tabs on troublemakers with GPS and activity tracking, which costs an extra $10 per month.

DNA tests, designer duds and even TV channels for pets round out wish-lists that may be more for the owner than the pet.

