Petition to remove Confederate monument in Marshall, Texas

MARSHALL, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) – An East Texas woman takes a stand against what she calls racist symbols of the past by creating a petition to remove the Confederate statue in her community.

The Confederate statue stands outside the Harrison County Courthouse in Marshall, Texas. It was put there by the United Daughters of the Confederacy on Robert E. Lee’s birthday 40 years after he lost his rebellion.

“To me this represent those who stand for white supremacy. That’s what it stands for. This does not represent the race that makes up the City of Marshall. This does not represent black people at all. This is racism at its best,” said petition organizer Demetria McFarland.

McFarland is the president of the non profit organization called Marshall Against Violence. She’s created a Change. Org petition asking city and county leaders to remove the statue from public property. She said it represents the history of abuse, rape and lynching of black people

“This history this statue represents to me is the torture my ancestors went through. All it represents to me is racial division,” McFarland said. She said she was inspired by calls of action across the country to remove Confederate monuments. Along with watching the murder of George Floyd at the hands of police.

McFarland said people may disagree with taking it down, but they should at least try and understand how black people feel about Confederate statues. Demetria’s husband Roy said he’s proud of his wife. But worries about retaliation in their East Texas town.

“I talk to her about it all the time and she says the Lord has my back, so I try not to worry about it,” said Roy Hall, Demetria’s husband.

Demetria said the statue can be put in a museum. But does not want it to loom over the county where she works and pays taxes. She also does not want her children to grow up next to symbols which celebrate slavery.

“I’m fighting for the next generation. I’m just not fighting for black people. But people in general. We were all created equally so we all should be treated equally,” Demetria said.

The petition will go before the Harrison County Commissioners Court.

