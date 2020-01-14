Pets of the Week: Evangela and Pete

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Pets matter, which is why we have Kimberly Warren from the Caddo Parish Animal Shelter every other week to tell us about adoptable pets. Meet this week’s pets, Evangela and Pete!

Evangela is a female Terrier/American pit bull mix, 5 months and 1 day old. Pete is a male cat, 5 years and 27 days old.

The shelter is holding a volunteer orientation this Saturday from 11am-12pm at the shelter, for anyone interested in helping animals! Those interested can contact kwarren@caddo.org or call 318-226-6624 ext. 4311.

Also this Saturday, there is an adoption event at Petco from 2-5pm. Both dogs and cats will be available for adoption for a $50 adoption fee. It includes the spay or neuter, micro-chip, and vaccinations!

The annual Shelter Reunion is January 25th, from 12-2pm. Booths will be set up with information on fostering and volunteering. People who adopted their dogs from the shelter are encouraged to bring out them for a visit.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.