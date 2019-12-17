Pets of the Week: Gumdrop and Felix

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Meet Gumdrop and Felix!

The Caddo Animal Shelter is having an adoption event Saturday, December 21st at Petco, from 12pm-3pm. They will have both dogs and cats available.

Tuesday is the last day to adopt a dog or cat for the Christmas delivery program. The dog or cat will be spayed or neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated. The adoption and delivery fee is $75 and will be delivered on Christmas morning. It comes with a collar for dogs, a cat box for cats, and a bag of food, plus a letter from Santa! Adopter must live within 20 miles.

