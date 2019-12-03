Pets of the Week: Keys and Mika

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Meet this week’s adoptable pets, Keys and Mika!

Keys is a 1 1/2 year old Tuxedo kitty who is looking for her very own Christmas miracle! She’s been spending most of her time at the North Pole all year with Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus, and although they love her very much, they have decided that they would like for her to spend the rest of her life with her forever family, just in time for the holidays! Make her dreams true by adopting her!

Mika is a two year old terrier mix, and she also happens to be very good friends with Santa’s elves! We hear she’s been busy making children’s wishes come true by helping the elves make toys! She would love nothing more than to personally deliver those toys to all of this year’s good girls and boys! Make her wishes come true too, by giving her the gift of a forever home!

The Caddo Parish Animal Shelter is doing a program called the “12 Strays of Christmas” and every day, they are promoting a special dog and cat in need, who’s adoption fee is half price, so that’s $25! The program started today, and will run through December 14th! They are promoting dogs and cats that are long-term residents, in the hopes that they can find a home for the holidays!

The shelter also has a “Giving Tree” this year. Christmas trees are set up in both the dog and cat lobbies, and each tree has ornaments with a shelter animal’s picture on the front, and the back of the ornament has something that the dogs and cats need donated, such as treats, or toys, or pet wipes. People can donate the items and keep the ornament as a reminder of an animal that they helped!

Christmas deliveries are available for animals that are adopted between December 13th-17th. For people that would like their new pet delivered to a loved one on Christmas day, they can pay a $75 fee which includes the adoption fee and delivery, and each animal will be spayed, neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated. Plus they will come with a box (for cats), and a collar (for dogs), a bag of food, and a letter from Santa!

