Pets of the Week: Mango and Almond joy

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – This week’s pets are and Mango and Almond Joy! They are available for adoption at the Caddo Parish Animal Shelter.

There is an adoption event coming up at the Caddo Parish Animal Shelter on Saturday, November 30th, from 11am-2pm. It’s called “Tails to Trails” and it’s at Walter B. Jacob Memorial Nature Park. This is the same Saturday after Thanksgiving, so it’s a perfect time to get outside and get some exercise and walk off some of that food from Thanksgiving!

