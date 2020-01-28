Pets of the Week: Meet Amos and Twiggy

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Pets matter, which is why we have Kimberly Warren from the Caddo Parish Animal Shelter every other week to tell us about adoptable pets. Meet this week’s pets, Amos and Twiggy!
The Shelter is having an adoption event Saturday, February 1st, from 12-3pm. They will have both dogs and cats available with a $50 adoption fee. All animals are spayed/neutered, micro-chipped, and vaccinated and ready to go to their new homes that day!
Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.