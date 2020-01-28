Pets of the Week: Meet Amos and Twiggy

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Pets matter, which is why we have Kimberly Warren from the Caddo Parish Animal Shelter every other week to tell us about adoptable pets. Meet this week’s pets, Amos and Twiggy!



The Shelter is having an adoption event Saturday, February 1st, from 12-3pm. They will have both dogs and cats available with a $50 adoption fee. All animals are spayed/neutered, micro-chipped, and vaccinated and ready to go to their new homes that day!

Hey guys! My name is Amos. I was really scared when I first came in but I realized how nice the people are here and how friendly my kennel mate was so I have really started to come out of my shell. I would love to find a forever home here with a family who understands that while I am out of my young puppy stages, I am in my older puppy stages which means I still need some patience and understanding on my family’s end. I will get to be a bit bigger than I am now. Please come meet me today and let’s see if we can be forever friends!



Hi everyone, my name is Twiggy, and I’m a 5 month old female Torbie! Sounds pretty exotic, I know, but it just means I’m part Tortie, and part Calico! I’ve been at the shelter for a few months, and I sure would love to find my forever home soon! I’m still a kitten, so there’s still plenty of time to love on me and teach me new things! I’m super friendly and outgoing, and I get along with other cats! If I sound like the purr-fect kitty for you, come meet me today and let’s see how things go! I will be micro-chipped, spayed, and vaccinated before I go home with you, so come meet me today and let’s plan our future!



