Pets of the Week: Meet Quilo and Catsby

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Pets matter, which is why we have Kimberly Warren from the Caddo Parish Animal Shelter every other week to tell us about local, adoptable pets!

Meet Quilo and Catsby! Quilo is a one-year-old female Shepherd mix. Catsby is an 8-month-old cat. Watch the video above to learn more about the pets.

Thursday, the shelter will be at the Shreveport Mudbugs hockey game, at an event called “Pooches on the Pond”, and will have several dogs available for adoption. The event starts at 6pm.

Also, they will have volunteer orientation this Saturday at the shelter, from 11 a.m.-12 p.m.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.