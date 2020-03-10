Pets of the Week: Oreo and Mattie

This week’s Adoptable Pets of the Week from the Caddo Parish Animal Shelter are Anderson and Mattie.

Oreo is a 4-month-old male, Labrador mix. He is expected to grow into a medium to large size dog. Oreo was just brought into the shelter, and will be available for adoption on Friday.

Mattie is a 7-month-old female Retriever/Terrier mix. She weighs 35 pounds, and has been with the shelter since early February. Mattie is currently available for adoption.

The Caddo Parish Animal Shelter will also be holding an adoption event this Saturday at Campers RV Center in Shreveport. The event begins at 9:00 a.m.