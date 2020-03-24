1  of  2
Phones down at SporTran

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Phones are down at SporTran and you can only reach them by email at this time.

SporTran’s main fiber line connecting the agencies’ telephone system was cut Tuesday afternoon.

Phone service to all SporTran facilities, including LiftLine is unavailable. AT&T and CenturyLink are working to restore service as quickly as possible.

Until restored, the residents should direct any questions about SporTran bus and LiftLine services to info@sportran.org.

General information, our response to Coronavirus, and current routes and timetables may be found at sportran.org.

